LAHORE, Pakistan — A plane carrying the body of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's wife has reached the eastern city of Lahore, where she will be buried later Friday.
Kulsoom Nawaz died at a hospital this week after remaining in critical condition for months.
Sharif's supporters are gathering outside his home to attend the funeral of 68-year-old Nawaz, who underwent surgery for throat cancer last year.
Pakistani authorities have temporarily freed Sharif, his daughter and her husband from a prison to allow them to attend last rituals of Nawaz.
Sharif and two of his family members are currently serving prison terms in a corruption case.
Pakistan's Supreme Court last year disqualified Sharif from holding office and later an anti-graft tribunal convicted him and his relatives.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.