SAN FRANCISCO — Opera star Placido Domingo has resigned as general director of the Los Angeles Opera following multiple allegations of sexual harassment reported by The Associated Press.
In a statement Wednesday, Domingo said the allegations have "created an atmosphere in which my ability to serve this company that I so love has been compromised."
The company's Board of Directors said in a separate statement that he performed more than 300 times in 31 different roles.
He has served as general director since 2003.
