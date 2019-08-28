SZEGED, Hungary — Opera star Placido Domingo will perform at a concert to inaugurate a soccer stadium and youth complex for the local Catholic diocese in the southern Hungarian city of Szeged.

Domingo, whose son Placido Domingo Jr., is also taking the stage at Wednesday's concert, is facing allegations of sexual harassment made by nine women in a report published Aug. 13 by The Associated Press.

The opera legend received a standing ovation on Sunday at the Salzburg Festival, his first performance since the publication of the allegations against him. No European engagements have been cancelled, but a planned news conference with Domingo in Szeged was cancelled.

Domingo has performed numerous times in Hungary and is also known for his support for "Virtuosos," a Hungarian talent show for young classical musicians.