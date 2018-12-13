JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Holiday decorations that have been displayed for decades at the entrance of the Holland Tunnel into New York are not making the season bright for some motorists.

They've complained that two circular wreaths and another in the shape of a Christmas tree, symmetrically aligned above the tunnel's lanes, don't look right.

The circular wreaths cover the tunnel signs "O'' and "U'' and the tree-shaped wreath covers the "N'' in "Holland." However, a www.change.org petition suggests placing the tree over the letter "A."

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the tunnel, announced Wednesday it is conducting its own poll . Participants have until Sunday to select one of four options.

The agency says more than 1 million vehicles use the tunnel each month.