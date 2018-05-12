MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota men's basketball coach Richard Pitino says Pittsburgh's Marcus Carr will join the Gophers.
Pitino announced the transfer on Saturday. The university says the 6-foot-1 Toronto native played one season at Pittsburgh and will have three seasons of college eligibility at Minnesota.
Carr appeared in every game for the Panthers last season, with all but five of those as a starter. He was third on the team in scoring, averaging 10 points and 4.0 assists. Carr also led the team with 20 steals.
He had 14 games with double-digit scoring, including a career-high 23 in a win over Mount St. Mary's.
