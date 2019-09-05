PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has donated the monetary award for its Pulitzer Prize to help repair the synagogue where 11 people died in a massacre last year.

Staffers won the award on April 15 for their coverage of the October shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue.

Along with one of the highest honors for journalistic achievement, the newsroom was awarded $15,000.

The Post-Gazette reports that publisher John Robinson Block suggested donating the money to the congregation to help repair their bullet-riddled temple.

Keith Burris is the newspaper's executive editor. He presented the check to Rabbi Jeffrey Myers and president of the congregation, Samuel Schachner, on Aug. 29.

The synagogue thanked the newspaper in a Facebook post, saying "Pittsburgh is truly home to some amazing neighbors!"