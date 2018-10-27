PITTSBURGH — A police official says there are "multiple casualties" in a shooting near a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Commander Jason Lando told reporters Saturday the shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
He said the public should "shelter in place" and report any unusual activity.
Pittsburgh tweeted that there is an active shooter in the area of Wilkins and Shady avenues, and the synagogue is at that intersection. The tree-lined residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, has a heavily Jewish population.
The congregation's president declined to comment.
