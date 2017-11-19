University of Minnesota basketball coach Richard Pitino, under contract for several more years, recently locked up the purchase of a home in the Twin Cities.

Richard and Jill Pitino sealed the deal last month on the home in Edina’s Parkwood Knolls neighborhood for $2.25 million, according to recently updated property records. It had been listed for a touch under $2.4 million.

The home for the couple and their three young children has 7,762 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a sport court, exercise room, theater room, a three-car garage and three fireplaces, according to the Realtor’s listing. The property’s proposed taxes for 2018 top $25,000.

The 35-year-old Pitino, who has his Gophers off to a 3-0 start and ranked 14th in the latest Associated Press national poll, is under contact with Minnesota through the 2021-22 season.