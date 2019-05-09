In Richard Pitino's first season as a college coach at Florida International in 2012, he inherited a nearly empty roster. He added eight players to get to the maximum number of 13 scholarships.

Pitino never had to fit nearly as many new pieces together again until now for the 2019-20 season.

Drexel graduate transfer Alihan Demir is the sixth newcomer added to the Gophers' roster for next season, the most for the program since 2011-12. They could even bring in a seventh with one scholarship remaining this spring.

Demir, who officially signed Tuesday, joins incoming freshmen Tre' Williams, Isaiah Ihnen and Sam Freeman. Those three make up the U's 2019 recruiting class ranked No. 35 nationally and fourth in the Big Ten, per 247Sports.com.

Also making their Gophers debut next season will be guards Marcus Carr and Payton Willis, who sat out last season after transferring from Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt, respectively.

MARCUS FULLER