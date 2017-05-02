Fox has canceled freshman drama “Pitch.”

The baseball drama will not return for a second season, executive producer Kevin Falls shared with fans on Twitter.

“I’m sorry to tell you that @PITCHonFOX will not be getting a second season,” Falls said. “Thank you to our faithful fans for trying so hard to save us.”

Also Read: Fox Boss Gary Newman Talks 'Pitch,' 'Exorcist,' 'This Is Us'

Minnesota-raised Kylie Bunbury played Ginny, a young female pitcher who becomes the first woman to play in the major leagues when she’s called up by the San Diego Padres.

Bunbury, a former model who grew up in Prior Lake, is the daughter of Alex Bunbury, a member of the Canadian Soccer Hall of Fame, and big sis to Major League Soccer player Teal Bunbury, a forward for the New England Revolution.

The cast also included Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Ali Larter, Mark Consuelos, Dan Lauria, Michael Beach, Bob Balaban, Mo McRae, Meagan Holder and Tim Jo.

Also Read: 'Pitch' Review: Kylie Bunbury on Deck for Stardom in Baseball Drama

The show was not a ratings hit, but developed a cult following, particularly among baseball fans.

Dan Fogelman created the show with Rick Singer. Fogelman, Singer and Falls all served as executive producers alongside Tony Bill, Helen Bartlett, Jess Rosenthal and Paris Barclay, who directed the pilot.

“Pitch” is one of the first shows of the season to be canceled, along with shows like CBS’ “Doubt” and ABC’s “Time After Time.”

Star Tribune staff writer Neal Justin contributed to this report.