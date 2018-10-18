GREENVILLE, N.C. — Police in a North Carolina city are treating a pit bull puppy as a hero after he dug up a loaded .38-caliber revolver at an apartment complex.
Greenville police posted on its Facebook page the puppy that officers nicknamed Ryder was playing in the grass at the apartment complex when it found the gun wrapped in a t-shirt. Officers unloaded the gun and took it to police headquarters for storage.
The Facebook post also said Ryder may have prevented a tragedy by keeping the gun from landing in the wrong hands.
Police were to analyze the gun to determine if it had been used in other crimes.
