SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A man in Florida says his family's 8-month-old pit bull Zeus died of snake bites as it was trying to protect his sons.
Gary Richardson told WOFL-TV the boys were outside the family's home in Sumter County, Florida, on Monday, cleaning Zeus' water dish when the venomous coral snake slithered toward them. Richardson says the children didn't see the snake but the dog did and attacked it.
Richardson says the snake bit Zeus four times. The dog was rushed to a veterinarian but he died a day after the attack.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Movies
Split no more, Spider-Man gets another swing with Marvel
Spider-Man won't be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon.
Variety
Elk knocks woman down near Rocky Mountain National Park
Wildlife officials in Colorado are warning people to keep their distance from elk during their mating season after a bull charged people, knocked a woman down and repeatedly butted her with its antlers.
Variety
It's time to enter the 2019 Halloween Pet Costume Contest
Look, we know you love to dress up your pets. Here's your chance to be recognized for it.
Variety
Hope of coming back to shuttered GM plant fades for workers
It's looking less likely that General Motors will be making vehicles again at the Lordstown, Ohio, assembly plant that shut down last winter.
Variety
Pit bull dies of snake bites while protecting Florida boys
A man in Florida says his family's 8-month-old pit bull Zeus died of snake bites as it was trying to protect his sons.