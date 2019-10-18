DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons have signed forward Tre'Shawn Thurman and waived guard Craig Sword.
The Pistons announced the moves Friday, just a day after announcing that they'd signed Sword.
The 6-foot-7 Thurman averaged 8.2 points a game last season as a senior at Nevada. He also played three seasons at Nebraska-Omaha. Sword spent the last two seasons with the Erie Bayhawks of the NBA G League.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Sabathia dislocated shoulder, big league career over
CC Sabathia's major league career is over.
Gophers
Injured Curry won't fret about missing season for Minnesota
An ordinary scrimmage for Minnesota last week took a discouraging turn as Eric Curry's right knee jerked, popped and buckled when the lanky junior tried to make a move on defense.
Lynx
Lynx suspend Odyssey Sims for first two games of 2020
The incident occurred in the early morning hours of June 6, when she was observed by a member of the Minnesota State Patrol speeding and making a lane violation on I-394.
Vikings
Vikings at close to peak health for game at Detroit
Knock on wood if you must, but the Vikings head to Detroit as healthy as any team possibly could wish for in Week 7 of an NFL season.
Minneapolis
Protest planned when Vikings play Washington Redskins next week
Many groups have sought for years to get the NFL team to change what they consider to be its offensive nickname.