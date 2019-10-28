NEW YORK — The NBA has fined Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris $35,000 for his offensive language toward a referee.
NBA Executive Vice President Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the discipline Monday.
Morris' actions came during the Philadelphia 76ers' 117-111 victory Saturday in Detroit.
He is averaging 10.7 points in his first season with the Pistons.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Motorsports
AP sources: Hinchcliffe to be replaced at new McLaren team
Two people with direct knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that James Hinchcliffe has been released from the new Arrow McLaren SP Racing team. That's despite repeated public assurances that the popular Canadian was not leaving the organization once McLaren came aboard.
Motorsports
Tifft to miss final 3 races of NASCAR season after seizure
Matt Tifft will miss the final three races of the NASCAR season after suffering a seizure at Martinsville Speedway.
Twins
Twins move LaMarre, two other players off 40-man roster
All three were late season additions as the team won the American League Central Division.
Sports
Barty upset by alternate Bertens at WTA Finals
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty was upset by late substitute Kiki Bertens 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the WTA Finals on Tuesday.
Vikings
Vikings' Kearse says he 'made a bad decision' before arrest
The 25-year-old safety apologized, a day after being released from custody at the Hennepin County jail.