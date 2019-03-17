NEW YORK — Fox News weekend host Jeanine Pirro's show didn't air a week after her comments questioning U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar over her wearing a Muslim head covering. No explanation was given.

Pirro's show, "Justice With Judge Jeanine," was replaced Saturday night by other programming. The Fox News schedule for the upcoming weekend doesn't include the show.

An email seeking comment was sent Sunday to Fox representatives.

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday morning about Pirro's absence, saying she should be brought back.

Fox News had "strongly condemned" Pirro's commentary on Omar, the first-term representative from Minnesota. Pirro had questioned whether Omar's wearing of a hijab was "indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which is in itself antithetical to the U.S. Constitution?"

Fox said Pirro's views didn't reflect the network and it had addressed the issue with her.