MIAMI — Steven Brault scattered eight hits over six innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates stopping a seven-game slide by routing the Miami Marlins 11-0 on Friday night.

Brault (3-1) was hit on his left leg by Starlin Castro's line drive in the first, but it didn't seem to affect him very much. The left-hander struck out six and walked none. He also went 2 for 2 at the plate.

Colin Moran drove in a career-high five runs with two singles and a homer and Bryan Reynolds had a career-best four hits for the Pirates, who got their first win since June 6 against Atlanta. They finished with 18 hits, matching a season high.

The Pirates broke it open with a four-run fifth off Trevor Richards. Josh Bell tripled in Reynolds and scored on Moran's base hit.

Moran's three-run shot in the seventh increased Pittsburgh's lead to 8-0. The former Marlins No. 1 draft pick drove Jeff Bigham's fastball over the wall in left-center for his 10th homer.

Jose Osuna connected for his second pinch-hit homer of the season in the eighth, a two-run drive off Jarlin Garcia.

Three relievers pitched the final three innings for the Pirates.

Richards (3-7) allowed five runs and 11 hits in five innings. In his previous four starts, Richards limited opposing hitters to a .160 average in 24 2/3 innings.

Moran's single to center drove in Marte from second to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Marte reached on an infield single and advanced to second on Richards' throwing error.

Brault escaped from a bases-loaded situation in the third when he struck out Jorge Alfaro.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Trevor Williams (right side strain) showed no discomfort in his rehab start of three innings Thursday at Triple-A Indianapolis. ... RHP Jameson Taillon (right elbow flexor strain) recently began gripping exercises and range of motion activities.

Marlins: RHP José Ureña (herniated disk) was placed on the 60-day injured list. The team's opening-day starter the past two seasons, Urena missed his scheduled start Wednesday, but the severity of the injury was not disclosed until Friday.

UP NEXT

Pirates: After seven seasons in the minor leagues, right-hander Dario Agrazal will be promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday and start the second game of the series. Agrazal, 24, is not on the 40-man roster after the Pirates designated him for assignment in January. He cleared waivers and the Pirates outrighted him to Indianapolis, where he is 4-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 49 1/3 innings.

Marlins: Pablo López (4-5, 4.26 ERA) will make his first career start against the Pirates. Lopez has completed six innings in each of his past three starts, allowing a combined two runs and 11 hits.