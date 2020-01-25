BUFFALO, N.Y. — Danny Pippen had 20 points as Kent State narrowly beat Buffalo 70-66 on Friday night.
Pippen tied it at 64 on a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left, and he added six free throws in the final 23.9 seconds to secure it. He entered as a 71.8% free-throw shooter.
Troy Simons had 16 points for Kent State (14-6, 4-3 Mid-American Conference). CJ Williamson added nine rebounds and Mitch Peterson grabbed seven.
Davonta Jordan had 13 points and six assists for the Bulls (13-7, 4-3), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Jeenathan Williams and Jayvon Graves each scored 11 points.
Kent State plays Toledo on the road on Tuesday. Buffalo plays Akron on the road on Tuesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in chopper crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday, his sudden death at age 41 touching off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.
Wolves
Kobe Bryant, daughter perish in copter crash, 7 others dead
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on a remote, steep hillside in Southern California on Sunday, his sudden death at age 41 touching off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.
Gophers
Goodwin's double-double lifts Saint Louis over Fordham 55-39
Jordan Goodwin had 17 points and 13 rebounds to carry Saint Louis to a 55-39 win over Fordham on Sunday.
Loons
Nantes fans remember Sala; Neymar pays tribute to Bryant
Nantes fans paid an emotional tribute to Emiliano Sala before Sunday's home game against Bordeaux, a year after the Argentine striker's death in a plane crash shook the soccer world. Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar paid a tribute of his own to NBA great Kobe Bryant after scoring against Lille.
Wolves
The Latest: 9 dead in helicopter crash that killed Bryant
The Latest on the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant (all times local):