Piper Jaffray Cos. said Friday its second-quarter profit rose 67%, shaped by a surge in investment income from its merchant bank.

The Minneapolis-based investment bank said it earned $10.4 million, or 72 cents a share, in the April-through-June period. Revenue rose 6% to $172.4 million.

Piper Jaffray chief executive Chad Abraham said in a statement that the results reflected a "solid performance" and that the firm expected a "robust second half."

The company has been taking steps to focus more on investment banking services. It announced during the quarter that it would sell its asset management business, called Advisory Research Inc., in two transactions. Adjusting for that sale, Piper Jaffray's per-share profit jumped 61% and amounted to $1.32 a share, above the $1.04 a share analysts were forecasting.

The company's shares rose 3.4% Friday.

Piper Jaffray earlier this month announced its biggest acquisition, a $485 million deal for Sandler O'Neill and Partners, a boutique investment bank in New York that specializes in deals in the financial services industry.

That deal will close early next year and lead to a renaming of the firm as Piper Sandler Cos.

Next month, Piper will close on the purchase of Weeden & Co., an equity execution broker and dealer.