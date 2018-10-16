LONDON — Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, has given birth to a baby boy.
A spokeswoman for Middleton and her husband James Matthews said Tuesday that their first baby had been born the day before.
Kensington Palace says that Prince William and Kate are "thrilled for Pippa and James."
The new baby will be a cousin to William and Kate's three children — George, 5, Charlotte, 3, and 5-month-old Louis.
The baby was born on the day the palace announced that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their first child.
