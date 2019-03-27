MOSCOW — Russia's space agency says pioneering Soviet-era cosmonaut Valery Bykovsky, who made the first of his three flights to space in 1963, has died at age 84.
Roscosmos said Bykovsky died Wednesday, but it didn't state a cause of death.
Bykovsky was one of 20 Soviet military pilots in the first group picked to prepare for space. He first flew to space in June 1963 as a member of the Vostok-5 crew.
He underwent training for a moon mission before the United States won the race to the moon and the Soviet Union canceled its plans to go there.
Bykovsky made his second space flight in 1976 and his third in 1978. He spent nearly 21 days in orbit in all.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Ecuador says ex-leader trying to destabilize government
Officials in Ecuador alleged Wednesday that Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's administration gave ex-President Rafael Correa $281,000 intended to destabilize the government of the man who replaced him as head of the small South American nation.
National
US will reassign border inspectors as illegal crossings rise
The Trump administration said Wednesday that it will temporarily reassign 750 border inspectors to address a growing number of migrants arriving at the Mexican border, many of them Central American families who turn themselves in to authorities and seek asylum.
World
EU lawmakers back wide ban on disposable plastic products
The European Union parliament overwhelmingly voted Wednesday to impose a wide-ranging ban on single-use plastics to counter pollution from discarded items that end up in waterways and fields.
World
Brexit claims another political victim in UK's Theresa May
When Theresa May became prime minister, she had grand designs. Her premiership wouldn't just be about taking Britain out of the European Union, it would be about fighting "the burning injustice" within the country.
World
Chile court orders Catholic Church to compensate victims
An appeals court in Chile ruled Wednesday that the Roman Catholic Church must pay compensation to three victims of the Rev. Fernando Karadima, the country's most notorious pedophile priest.