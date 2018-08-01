, -- Franklin Pinto scored the winning run on a wild pitch, as the DSL Astros topped the DSL Red Sox1 2-1 on Wednesday.
In the bottom of the first, DSL Astros took the lead on a forceout that scored Pinto. DSL Red Sox1 answered in the fifth inning when Fabian Andrade hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Gilberto Jimenez.
Reliever Wender Oberto (2-2) went four scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out four to pick up the win. Luis Colmenares (4-2) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out two in the Dominican Summer League game.
With the win, DSL Astros improved to 5-2 against DSL Red Sox1 this season.
This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com
