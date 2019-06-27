I was a kid when my dad and uncle would take my sister and me on fishing trips at a resort in northwest Minnesota. Not real fancy, but it was a treat for a Holstein cow-milking farm kid who lived 25 miles south of the Twin Cities.

I remember the smell of fresh lake air upon entering the resort, the stately pine trees and the gravel crunching under the 1966 Ford Custom 500 sedan. To me it was an amazing place.

After college and living in the suburbs, I had mature trees on my property. And several were pines that grew in the backyard. Whenever I mowed the grass, I could smell that wonderful clean fragrance. Oh, the memories of those northern resort visits came floating back. Mowing the grass was never a chore because the memories carried me through the whole task.

It was not too long after, those wonderful scent-filled memories motivated me to buy a small chunk of lakeshore land with a quaint rustic cabin in the pines, on a clear, blue lake, at the end of a dirt road in northern Minnesota.

After 35 years and three dogs as my companions, I still view the cabin as my sanctuary. I go there to rejuvenate, and invite family and friends to enjoy my amazing place.

Joan E. Hauer, Crystal