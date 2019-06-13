Seattle Mariners (29-42, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (44-22, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (3-4, 4.99 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (4-3, 5.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Edwin Encarnacion and the Mariners will take on Minnesota at Target Field.

The Twins are 20-10 on their home turf. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .274 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a mark of .339.

The Mariners are 16-20 on the road. Seattle has hit 129 home runs this season, second in the league. Encarnacion leads the team with 21, averaging one every 11.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with 52 RBIs and is batting .267. Polanco has 15 hits and is batting .341 over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Encarnacion leads the Mariners with 21 home runs and has 49 RBIs. Tom Murphy is 4-for-17 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .280 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mariners: 4-6, .248 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by three runs

Twins Injuries: Taylor Rogers: day-to-day (back), Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), J.P. Crawford: 10-day IL (ankle).