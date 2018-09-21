THE Traveler: Lew Beccone of Minneapolis.

The scene: Pine Tree Arch frames a classic view of blue skies and red rocks at Arches National Park, north of Moab, Utah.

The trip: A driving trip took Beccone and his wife from Albuquerque, N.M., to Canyon de Chelly National Monument in Arizona; and Valley of the Gods, Natural Bridges National Monument, Newspaper Rock State Historic Monument, Canyonlands National Park and Arches National Park in Utah. "Along the way we based ourselves in Bluff and Moab, Utah. Eventually we looped back to finish a great two-week getaway with the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta," Beccone wrote of the late 2013 trip. "It was a memorable trip filled with wonderful natural sights, geological processes with a stark, minimalist beauty, backcountry hiking, native history, a very nice winery along the Colorado River outside of Moab, and finally the surreal experience of strolling in the early morning among 500 inflating hot air balloons while scarfing a breakfast burrito and a cup of coffee."

Equipment: To take this photo, Beccone used a Panasonic Lumix GF1 with a Lumix 20mm f/1.7 lens.

