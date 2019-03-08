LONDON — A pilot whose plane crashed and killed 11 people at an English airshow has been cleared of manslaughter charges
Pilot Andrew Hill was found not guilty of manslaughter at the Old Bailey courthouse Friday.
He said outside the courthouse that he is "truly sorry" for his part in the death of the 11 spectators who died at the Shoreham Airshow in southern England on Aug. 22, 2015.
Hill was performing a stunt in a vintage Hawker Hunter jet when he lost control of the plane.
He was put in an induced coma after the crash and was hospitalized for a month with severe injuries. Some of the victims' families wept in the courtroom when the verdict was read.
