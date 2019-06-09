MEDFORD, Ore. — Authorities say the pilot and a passenger were injured after a small plane has crashed in Medford.
The Medford Mail Tribunereports the pilot and passenger of the private plane sustained minor injuries about 1 p.m. Saturday when the aircraft crashed into trees and vehicles on Whittle Avenue.
The Mail Tribune says witnesses saw the pilot and the passenger bloodied but walking under their own power before they were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The newspaper says no one on the ground was injured.
Police did not immediately respond to requests from The Associated Press for additional information.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Kamala Harris says prosecutor past will help defeat Trump
Democrat Kamala Harris played up her experience as a prosecutor on Saturday, telling a mostly black crowd in South Carolina that her prosecutorial credentials have given her a window in to helping improve the criminal justice system and also make her uniquely qualified to take on President Donald Trump.
Nation
Pilot, passenger injured in Oregon small airplane crash
Authorities say the pilot and a passenger were injured after a small plane has crashed in Medford.
Celebrities
Drew Brees, wife suing jeweler over value of diamonds
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and wife Brittany are battling a California jeweler over the value of diamonds they claim they purchased for more than $15 million as an investment.
Local
Trump is counting on rural Wis. economy to help hold the state
Trump's shot at a second term could come down to parts of rural Wisconsin, where the economy is always on people's minds and threatened tariffs on Mexico could cause new woes.
Business
California utility proactively cuts power because of weather
Pacific Gas & Electric implemented a controversial practice of cutting power to selected portions of Northern California on Saturday to guard against wildfires as the weather turned very windy, dry and hot.