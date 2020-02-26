MINNEAPOLIS — The man who died in a small plane crash in Hennepin County was the co-owner of a Twin Cities gardening business.
Scott Wagner, 60, was flying his single-engine plane Saturday when it crashed in the Crow-Hassan Park Reserve and burst into flames, according to a statement from Wagners Greenhouses and Garden Center.
An online flight plan shows Wagner's plane was in the air for just 11 minutes after departing Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie before crashing near Rogers, the Star Tribune reported.
Wagner's business is based in Minneapolis with seasonal locations in Bloomington and Hugo.
