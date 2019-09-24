MANVILLE, N.J. — Authorities say a pilot is uninjured but trapped high in a tree where his small plane crashed in as it tried to land at a nearby airport.

Rescuers are still trying to free the pilot hours after Tuesday's crash. Rescuers plan to climb the 75 feet to the pilot and rappel down with him.

The plane went down around 12:15 p.m. in a remote area of Somerset County not far from Central Jersey Regional Airport.

The pilot was the only person aboard the Cessna 172. No one on the ground was hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.