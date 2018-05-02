SAUVIE ISLAND, Ore. — Authorities say a male pilot was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after his helicopter crashed into a field on Sauvie Island in Portland, Oregon.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the crash was reported around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday.
Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bryan White says the pilot was the only person on board.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.
