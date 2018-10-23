CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The former president of the largest U.S. fuel retailer wants to spend the winter holidays at home before reporting to prison for his role in a scheme to defraud trucking companies.
A federal judge had previously granted Mark Hazelwood's request to postpone reporting to prison for his 12 ½-year sentence until after Thanksgiving. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the 59-year-old's lawyers argued in a motion filed last week that he should be granted Christmas and New Year's Day, too. Two other former Pilot Flying J employees have until Jan. 7 to surrender.
Federal prosecutors haven't indicated whether they'll oppose the delay.
Pilot Flying J is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. The Haslams haven't been charged with wrongdoing.
