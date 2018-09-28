ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria's air force says one of its pilots has died after an accident between two aircraft rehearsing for the West African nation's 58th Independence Day celebrations.
Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola says the pilot died after "successfully" ejecting from one of the F-7Ni aircraft during the rehearsals Friday morning in the capital, Abuja.
He does not give further details of the accident or its cause.
Nigeria's Independence Day is on Monday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Tsunami sweeps away homes on Indonesian island of Sulawesi
A powerful earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday, triggering a 3-meter (10-foot) -tall tsunami that an official said swept away houses in at least two cities.
World
Report: Teen opens fire in Brazil school, leaving 2 injured
A Brazilian website is reporting that a teenager entered a school and fired on students, leaving two injured.
World
US, Philippines increase number of joint military activities
The Philippine military said Friday its joint defense and security activities with U.S. forces, including annual combat exercises, will increase next year in a show of the treaty allies' continuing robust relations.
World
Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad names new leader
The Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad says it has named a new leader.
World
The Latest: China slams unilateral moves
The Latest on the United Nations General Assembly (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.