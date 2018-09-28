ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria's air force says one of its pilots has died after an accident between two aircraft rehearsing for the West African nation's 58th Independence Day celebrations.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola says the pilot died after "successfully" ejecting from one of the F-7Ni aircraft during the rehearsals Friday morning in the capital, Abuja.

He does not give further details of the accident or its cause.

Nigeria's Independence Day is on Monday.