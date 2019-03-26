COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The Norwegian pilot on the cruise ship carrying more that was caught in a hefty storm off the coast of mid-Norway last weekend, says the situation became problematic when engine problems appeared.
Inge Lockert told the Vesteraalen newspaper Tuesday that "everything went as it should until we got engine problems."
Lockert could not be reached by The Associated Press.
Viking Sky subsequently made a mayday call Saturday afternoon, and helicopters winched off 479 passengers.
The evacuation was halted Sunday when the ship with about 900 people still on board, limped into a nearby port on its own engines after they were restarted.
