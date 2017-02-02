The pilot of a small plane was injured Thursday night in a crash in southeastern Minnesota, according to authorities.
The plane was found downed west of Ellendale soon after the Federal Aviation Administration reported it missing at about 8:15 p.m., according to the Steele County Sheriff’s Office. The pilot was able to walk to a nearby home, where law enforcement was notified.
The pilot later was airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, the Sheriff’s Office said. The pilot’s name, gender and condition were not released.
Investigators from the FAA, the Sheriff’s Office and other agencies were at the scene late Thursday. The public was asked to avoid the area.
STAFF REPORT
