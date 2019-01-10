MEXICO CITY — Mexico's president says an undetermined number of bodies have been found in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas in what appears to have been a mass killing involving drug gangs.
Local media report that between 19 and 20 burned bodies were found near the remains of burned-out pickup trucks near the border town of Miguel Aleman.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday the killings appear to have been part of a dispute between gangs.
He said details would be released once all the information was gathered.
The area around Miguel Aleman in the Rio Grande Valley had long been dominated by the Zetas drug cartel, but that cartel has since splintered.
