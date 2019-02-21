NEW YORK — "Pike Logan" novelist Brad Taylor has a three-book deal with a new publisher.
William Morrow, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, announced Thursday that it had signed the author for the next three installments of his million-selling thriller series. The first novel is scheduled for 2020.
Taylor was most recently published by Dutton, a Penguin Random House imprint. He is a former Special Services Officer whose books center on the title character, part of an elite counter-terrorism taskforce. Taylor's previous novels include "Daughter of War" and "Operator Down."
