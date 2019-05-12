"Pokémon Detective Pikachu" gave "Avengers: Endgame" a run for its money this weekend at the box office, but the superheroes managed to hold onto the throne once again.

The Walt Disney Co. said Sunday that the Marvel blockbuster earned an estimated $63.1 million from its third weekend in North American theaters, bringing its domestic grosses to $723.5 million.

Internationally, it added $102.3 million, bringing its global total to just shy of $2.5 billion, where it remains the second biggest worldwide release of all time behind "Avatar" ($2.8 billion).

But three weeks into the "Avengers" dominance, the market finally had some room for another film to make a substantial impact. Warner Bros. managed to draw a significant audience to its live-action "Pokémon Detective Pikachu," which opened on 4,202 screens and earned an estimated $58 million from ticket sales.

"What a terrific result," said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.' head of domestic distribution.

And there's no bad blood that "Endgame" powered past "Pikachu" in the end.

"It was fun to win Friday night, but as they say in golf, you play your own game and I'm thrilled with our result," Goldstein said. "Pikachu" even beat "Endgame" internationally with $103 million.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday:

1. "Avengers: Endgame," $63.1 million.

2. "Pokémon Detective Pikachu," $58 million.

3. "The Hustle," $13.6 million.

4. "The Intruder," $6.6 million.

5. "Long Shot," $6.1 million.

6. "Poms," $5.1 million.

7. "Uglydolls," $3.9 million.

8. "Breakthrough," $2.5 million.

9. "Tolkien," $2.2 million.

10. "Captain Marvel," $1.8 million.

ASSOCIATED PRESS