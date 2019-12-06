If you reach for extra helpings at holiday meals, don’t feel self-conscious. Chances are that everyone else gathered at the table will pile more food onto their plates, too.

Blame the indulgence on evolutionary wiring that dates to our primitive days.

It’s a real thing, and researchers call it the “social facilitation of eating” — the tendency for people to eat more when they are with company than when they are alone. And not just a bit more. According to a recent British study, a meal size could be 29 to 48% larger when someone eats with other people, particularly when they are with family as opposed to people they don’t know as well.

Psychologist Helen Ruddock, an author of the study, admitted that she is among the guilty.

“I often eat beyond the point of fullness in social situations,” Ruddock said.

This tendency goes back to the hunter-gatherer days, when people competed for resources, Ruddock said. People would strike a balance by eating about the same amount as those around them.

“Individual group members are guided to match their behavior to others, promoting a larger meal than might otherwise be eaten in the absence of this social competition,” the study states.

Of course, most of us aren’t hunter-gatherers anymore, but the evolutionary roots still guide our eating habits, according to the study.

Ruddock and her colleagues at the University of Birmingham’s Eating Behaviour Research Group did a meta-analysis by examining 42 previous studies about social eating. The studies included those in which participants were observed eating alone and with others, and also those that examined people’s food diaries.

We’re not alone

Researchers discovered that other species do the same. Chickens, rats and gerbils also eat more when they are in a group, said the study, which was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

“This suggests it serves an ultimate purpose,” the authors wrote.

Meals with close relations also tend to last longer than meals that are eaten alone or with acquaintances, another factor in the amount of food consumed.

Tessie Tracy, an eating-psychology coach affiliated with the Institute for the Psychology of Eating in Boulder, Colo., said that there’s an expectation and also almost “an unspoken pressure” to eat a lot on holidays.

“Auntie says, ‘Oh, you have to clear your plate,’ ” said Tracy, who coaches people to explore their relationship with food and was not connected to the study. “Auntie says, ‘Oh, you’re not going to try my pie?’ ”

She also said that apart from family pressure, many of us just like to join the pack when there’s delicious food on the table.

“Everyone else is doing it, so I’m going to do it,” Tracy said about our mind-set.

While this kind of eating once served a survival purpose, let’s face it: now that instinct can lead to indigestion and unwanted pounds. The authors recommend that future studies on the subject look at ways to enjoy social eating without being unhealthy.

That might be extra challenging at the holidays. Holiday gatherings tend to favor foods that have a strong association with eating more. One study found that the highest social-facilitation effects came from high-fat sweet foods such as pumpkin pie.

All of which might explain why so many New Year’s resolutions involve dieting.