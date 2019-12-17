Piero Terracina was 15 in 1944 when two SS soldiers entered his family's home in Rome where he and his parents, his grandfather, his two brothers and sister and an uncle had gathered to celebrate Passover. They were deported to Auschwitz, where only Terracina emerged alive.

After maintaining a long silence about his experience in the camp — an existence that he compared to a double life, as he went about his normal activities by day and endured the nightmares of Auschwitz by night — Terracina found purpose and meaning as one of Italy's most prominent witnesses to the Holocaust.

For years, he devoted himself to the cause of memory-keeping, speaking to public officials, to historians and journalists and especially to students, often accompanying them on trips to Auschwitz.

His presence became only more powerful and more poignant with the passage of time. Terracina, one of the last remaining Italian survivors of the Holocaust, died Dec. 8 at a Rome hospital. He was 91.

Liliana Segre, a fellow Italian survivor who recently made international news when she was placed under police protection because of anti-Semitic threats, told Italian media after Terracina's death that his loss made her feel "ever more alone."

Piero Terracina, the youngest of four children, was born in Rome on Nov. 12, 1928, to a religious family. His father was a fabric merchant.

In an oral history, he emphasized that his personal Holocaust "hell" did not begin with his deportation by the Nazis in 1944, but rather six years earlier, with the promulgation of Italy's anti-Semitic racial laws under the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini in 1938.

Around his 10th birthday, he and other Jewish children were expelled from public schools. "The teacher whom I loved and who loved me told me not to enter," he said in remarks to the Italian newspaper the Corriere della Sera. "Terracina," he recalled her saying, "you stay outside."

For a boy raised to enjoy and value his studies, his expulsion was wrenching. He enrolled at a Jewish school and carried on, even as the racial laws made daily life ever more difficult for Italian Jews.

A link to the past

Their fortunes changed dramatically for the worse on Sept. 8, 1943, when Italy, which had previously sided with the Axis powers, surrendered to the Allies. The Germans began to round up the Jews.

Terracina and his family survived the most infamous of them, which took place on Oct. 16, 1943, when the Nazis descended on Rome's old ghetto and arrested more than 1,000 Jews for deportation.

The family obtained false identity cards and lived in hiding. On April 7, 1944, they gathered for Passover when two Italian informants, financially compensated for the deed, accompanied the SS soldiers to their door.

Terracina was subjected to forced labor and weighed little more than 80 pounds when Auschwitz was liberated by Soviet troops on Jan. 27, 1945.

He made his way home to Italy, with a detour through the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, and was reunited with several cousins and friends from his Jewish school. Terracina made a living in business and had no immediate survivors.

He told the Union of Italian Jewish Communities that he did not speak about the war because he feared questions about how he survived. He could not bear the thought, he said, of having to explain why he lived and someone else's husband or son did not. He said he also worried that people would not believe him, and that revisiting his memories would pull him into the past and out of the present where he sought a normal life.

In time, he became persuaded of the importance of his testimony, which he gave to thousands of students. He drew a distinction between recollection, which he said dies with the person who carries it, and memory, which he compared to a thread linking the past and future.

One student was so moved by his story that he or she left him an anonymous note asking for forgiveness for the actions of a fascist grandfather.

"I would like to respond with these words," Terracina said. "Don't worry, young man or young woman. Your grandfather's actions are a lesson for you, but grandchildren do not bear the guilt for what their grandparents have done, just as children do not bear the guilt for what their parents have done. What matters is that you recognize and understand the lesson, what is right and what is wrong."