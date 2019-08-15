The Clemency of Tito’s Tennis Club

A case could be made that boy wonder Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was the “New Wave” of the 1770s, so it makes a certain sense that Mixed Precipitation is mashing up his opera “La Clemenza di Tito” with New Wave hits of the 1980s for this year’s picnic operetta. Think Pat Benatar, Devo and Yaz, then imagine yourself sitting on a picnic blanket in one of the gorgeous Minnesota gardens to which Mixed Precipitation brings its playful shows, while savoring the delicious morsels served at key moments in the plot. It’s about efforts to revive a faded tennis court but, really, it’s about making the most of summer’s end. (Through Sept. 29 at locations throughout Minnesota. Pay-what-you-can; $10-$20 suggested. mixedprecipitation.org.) Chris Hewitt