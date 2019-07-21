A pickup truck driver rolled his vehicle before dawn Sunday about 20 miles north of the Twin Cities area and was killed, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 5:10 a.m. on Forest Boulevard, roughly 1 mile north of Harris, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.

The southbound pickup entered the east ditch to the left and rolled multiple times, the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver was found inside the pickup and was dead at the scene. His identity has yet to be released.