MEXICO CITY — Authorities in central Mexico say a crash involving a pickup truck and a train has killed five people and injured 10 more, including six children.
The Jalisco state Civil Defense Department reports via Twitter that Wednesday's accident took place in Lagos de Moreno in the northeastern part of the state.
It posted pictures of the truck on the side of a road near a string of railroad tanker cars. The vehicle's bed was crumpled and separated from the cab.
Civil Defense said all the dead and wounded were riding in the pickup. It didn't say what caused the accident, but urged drivers not to try to beat trains at crossings and not to transport people in cargo beds.
