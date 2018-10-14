A pickup truck driver fatally hit a man on County Road in Norwood Young America, authorities said.
The incident occurred about 9:45 p.m. Thursday on County Road 31 near 134th Street, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.
The pickup was heading south when it hit the 20-year-old man, the Sheriff's Office said.
The driver, a 27-year-old man from Hamburg, stopped and called 911.
Identities of the driver and the victim have yet to be released.
The crash occurred well after dark, authorities said.
