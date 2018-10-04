WYOMING, Mich. — Police say six people have been injured after a pickup truck crashed into a western Michigan bank and drove through it.
Wyoming, Michigan, police Capt. James Maguffee tells WOOD-TV the truck veered off a road Wednesday afternoon, struck a minivan in the bank parking lot, went through the building and hit an SUV in the rear parking lot.
Authorities say the driver of the pickup was hospitalized for his injuries. They say three people inside the minivan sustained injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, and two people inside the bank sustained minor injuries.
Investigators plan to review surveillance images from the bank.
