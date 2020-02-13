TOWN OF CHRISTIANA, Wis. — Authorities say the driver of a pickup truck that crashed head-on into a school bus in Dane County has been arrested for repeatedly driving drunk.
Sheriff's officials said the crash happened on Highway 73 in the Town of Christiana about 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man driving the pickup was taken to the hospital with injuries.
He was arrested for operating while intoxicated-third offense and bail jumping. The school bus driver suffered minor injuries.
Two passengers on the bus, ages 17 and 30, were treated by emergency medical technicians at the scene.
