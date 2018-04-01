A man lost control of his pickup truck late at night on a snowy road, hit a tree in western Wisconsin and was killed, authorities said.

A passing motorist alerted law enforcement to the wreck about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in a ditch on County Road E near Pine View Trail in St. Joseph Township, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said.

Christopher L. Gipson, 51, of nearby Houlton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The pickup was heading west on County Road E, where it slid off the road to the right and hit the tree. Gipson had on his seat belt.