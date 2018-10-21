A man walking along an east metro highway was hit by a pickup truck after dark and severely hurt, authorities said.
The incident occurred about 7:10 p.m. Saturday the shoulder of southbound Hwy. 120 south of 22nd Street N. in Maplewood, the State Patrol said.
The patrol said it would have more to say Sunday afternoon about the 68-year-old man from Hopkins who was struck.
The pickup driver is identified as a 56-year-old man from Maplewood. There is no immediate word on whether he was injured.
