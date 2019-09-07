Chris Harris' interception at the goal line as time expired — his second interception of the fourth quarter — helped St. John's, ranked No. 3 in Division III, hold on for a 14-7 nonconference victory over Wis.-Stout on Saturday in Menomonie, Wis.

The host Blue Devils started their final drive on their own 32-yard line after stopping the Johnnies on fourth down. On fourth down, Harris intercepted a pass but the play was negated by a pass interference penalty.

The Blue Devils got a first down at the Johnnies' 25 before the interception on the final play.

The Johnnies, who trailed 7-0 at halftime, rallied in the third quarter as Jackson Erdmann threw touchdown passes of 3 and 46 yards.

St. Thomas 69, Trinity International 3: Tommy Dolan, making his first start for the Tommies, threw three touchdown passes and Tom Loeffler and Josh Parks each rushed for two touchdowns as the Tommies coasted to the nonconference victory in St. Paul. The Tommies, ranked No. 7 in Division III, also returned a blocked punt and an interception for a touchdown.

Augsburg 36, Ripon 26: Quinn Frisell passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns and Quran Al-Hameed rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the nonconference victory in Ripon, Wis.

Bethel 42, Simpson 10: Jaran Roste threw for two touchdowns and Mike Delich and Drew Larsen each scored two touchdowns to lead the host Royals, ranked No. 10 in Div. III, to the nonconference victory.

Carleton 41, Macalester 0: Beau Nelson passed for 301 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Knights past the Scots in Northfield. The Knights defense forced four Macalester turnovers.

Central (Iowa) 42, Northwestern (Minn.) 12: Blaine Hawkins passed for 299 yards and a school-record six touchdowns to lead the Dutch past the Eagles in Pella, Iowa.

St. Olaf 45, Crown 14: Khayleb Willis rushed for 91 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Oles to the nonconference win in Northfield.

St. Scholastica 42, Mayville State 35, OT: The Saints rallied from a 14-point deficit in the final six minutes to force overtime and then scored in overtime to pull out the nonconference victory in Duluth.

The Saints scored on the first play of overtime on a 25-yard pass from Zach Edwards to Reese Jansen.

Winona State 37, Wayne State 20: Owen Burke passed for 313 yards and three touchdowns to lead the host Warriors to the NSIC South Division victory over the Wildcats.

Wis.-La Crosse 21, Concordia (Moorhead) 14 [OT]: Domininc Labellarte caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Evan Lewandowski in overtime to help the host Eagles outlast the Cobbers.