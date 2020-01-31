RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Dominick Pickett had a career-high 20 points as UC Riverside topped Long Beach State 77-69 on Thursday night.
Dikymbe Martin had 14 points for UC Riverside (14-9, 4-3 Big West Conference). Arinze Chidom added 11 points. Angus McWilliam had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Chance Hunter had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Beach (7-15, 2-4). Michael Carter III added 14 points. Colin Slater had 12 points.
UC Riverside faces Cal State Fullerton on the road on Wednesday. Long Beach State plays UC Santa Barbara at home on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Milwaukee hosts Denver following Middleton's 51-point showing
Denver Nuggets (33-15, second in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (41-6, first in the Eastern Conference)Milwaukee; Friday, 9 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the…
Wolves
Minnesota takes on Los Angeles, looks to break 10-game slide
Minnesota Timberwolves (15-32, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (33-15, third in the Western Conference)Los Angeles; Saturday, 3 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Minnesota…
Vikings
The glitz of Super Bowl heads to a blue-collar part of Miami
Rashad Fenton used to work at Hard Rock Stadium.
Wolves
Nikola Jokic carries short-handed Nuggets past Jazz 106-100
Nikola Jokic is raising another aspect of his game — his voice.
Vikings
How to bet on the Super Bowl as legal sport betting spreads
With legal sports betting continuing to spread in the U.S., this year's Super Bowl is likely to be among the most wagered-on championship games ever.