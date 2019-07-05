Danna Mirviss of Minnetonka:

1 Pentatonix, Xcel Energy Center. Great a cappella show, full of energy and sharp moments. Favorites of the night were Kevin Olusola’s cello/beatbox solo and when opening act Rachel Platten joined PTX onstage for a powerful “Jolene.”

2 Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, Minnesota Zoo. An amazing jazz fusion/funk show. While Fleck held command on the banjo throughout the night, it was the showmanship and skills of Howard Levy on harmonica and piano and Victor Wooten on bass who stole the show.

3 Lake Street Dive, the Palace. Fun and sexy and lots of great music, with Rachael Price singing and dancing. While these longtime Brooklyn bandmates love performing together, ­Minneapolis-bred guitarist/­trumpeter Mike Olson played to his hometown fans.

Contribute: popmusic@startribune.com.

Jon Bream of the Star Tribune:

1 The Roots, Mystic Lake Casino. After a long, spirited medley of early rap hits, this turned into an epic performance by a band with remarkable musicianship, chemistry and spontaneity. Props to frontman Black Thought, bandleader/drummer Questlove and various soloists, especially scat-singing guitarist Cap’n Kirk Douglas for his “Old Town Road” and “My Favorite Things.”

2 Lisa Fischer, the Dakota. This wondrous vocalist started out aggressively for a change, then downshifted for her own mesmerizing “How Can I Ease the Pain” and a liberating treatment of the Rolling Stones’ “Wild Horses.”

3 The Lonely Island, the Armory. With verve and vintage Adidas sneakers, this “SNL”-launched trio threw down their dated hip-hop parodies, with the help of Jose Canseco in person and Justin Timberlake as a Muppet.