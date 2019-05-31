Annamaria Ihekoronye of St. Paul:

1 Lizzo, “Cuz I Love You.” I’ve been a big Lizzo fan since her days with the Chalice. I love her female-empowerment worldview so much that whenever I see Lizzo on the internet and in magazines, I just can’t help but fall in love with her beautiful outfits. And I can’t say enough great things about her song “Juice.”

2 Lana Del Rey, “Norman Rockwell.” On her upcoming fifth full-length album (produced by Jack Antonoff of Bleachers fame), she is really going all SoCal-flavored, especially on “Mariners Apartment Complex,” which is just nothing short of a heaven-sent gem.

3 Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next.” When “7 Rings” and “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” showed up on my playlist, I just couldn’t get enough of them. I also love the stylishly glam outfits that she wears on tour.

Jon Bream of the Star Tribune:

1 “Dear Evan Hansen,” the Orpheum. This powerful and poignant play about high school loners and parental expectations uses well-placed songs to further the plot and personalities, often relying on multiple singers to maximize the impact.

2 Patricia Barber, the Dakota. Erudite, jazzy and funny, the Chicago singer-pianist triumphed with smart new songs, standards and a stunning voice-and-bass treatment of “Ode to Billie Joe.”

3 Erik Koskinen, “Burning the Deal.” Sounding at turns like a stripped-down Springsteen or a Midwestern Haggard, Minnesota’s great underappreciated Americana songwriter delivers first-rate blue-collar tales and introspective gems with some hotshot L.A. musicians.